BidaskClub Lowers Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 191,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,424. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,305,000 after acquiring an additional 634,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,176,000 after acquiring an additional 404,399 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,725,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,261,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

