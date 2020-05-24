BidaskClub Lowers Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.61. 327,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $445,418.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,090 shares of company stock worth $17,353,844. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

