BidaskClub Lowers Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 553,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,287. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,362,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $11,122,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 365,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,823,000 after purchasing an additional 313,410 shares during the last quarter.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

