BidaskClub Upgrades Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EEFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.33.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.59. 266,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

