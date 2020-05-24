Bitcoin Private Tops One Day Volume of $3,669.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $535,130.81 and $3,669.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00513008 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00097259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00066730 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000751 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

