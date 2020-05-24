Bitcore Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Bitcore has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, QBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,986.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.86 or 0.02290912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.02545303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00479180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00695101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00074552 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024011 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00512101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,265,025 coins and its circulating supply is 17,764,065 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, QBTC, Exrates and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

