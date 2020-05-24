BitDegree (BDG) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $317,853.67 and $113.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.88 or 0.03699875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004032 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030942 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011081 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

