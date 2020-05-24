Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Black Hills from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.88.

NYSE BKH traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $59.03. 481,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.62%.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 3,421 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.43 per share, with a total value of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,773.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after acquiring an additional 244,667 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,432,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,725,000 after acquiring an additional 120,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 38.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,951,000 after acquiring an additional 320,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

