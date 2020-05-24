Brokerages Anticipate Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Brightcove posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOV. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $48,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,192.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Ray bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $732,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,077,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 150,374 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 317,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,272,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,073,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 236,631 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 150,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $319.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

