Brokerages Anticipate Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will announce $44.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.31 million. Brightcove posted sales of $47.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year sales of $183.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.42 million to $186.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $200.00 million, with estimates ranging from $197.15 million to $202.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In related news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $732,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,192.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,077,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 150,374 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 21.0% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 317,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,272,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,073,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 236,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 150,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $319.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

