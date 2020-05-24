Brokerages Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce $18.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.03 billion. Chevron posted sales of $38.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $104.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 billion to $126.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $112.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.02 billion to $128.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,560,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

