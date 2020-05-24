Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to post $113.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.51 million and the lowest is $81.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $542.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $892.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.19 million to $941.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $951.34 million, with estimates ranging from $643.11 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

LBRT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 348,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,596. The company has a market capitalization of $564.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.