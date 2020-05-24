Brokerages Set $11.00 Price Target for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Shore Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shore Bancshares an industry rank of 208 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SHBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

In related news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael T. Cavey acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,395.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,400 shares of company stock worth $66,208. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,242,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 166,944 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 576,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 508,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 325,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. 33,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,969. The company has a market cap of $105.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

