Brokerages Set Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. International Value Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 3,960,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,100,000 after buying an additional 2,234,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,565,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,755,000 after buying an additional 611,821 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 664.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,793 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,507,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 573,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

ATGE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,519. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.