Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Target Price at $69.25

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of AVAV traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 108,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,941,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 311,941 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,715,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 826,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

