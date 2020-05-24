Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Price Target at $12.94

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EQX stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. 1,312,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,215. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

