Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Price Target at $14.79

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRMW. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

