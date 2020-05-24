Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $27.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 41.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,042. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.