Capital One Financial Lowers Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brigham Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 756,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,113. The stock has a market cap of $728.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

In other news, Director John R. Sult bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060 over the last three months. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

