Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $53.59. 1,364,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

