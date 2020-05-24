CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,656,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,517.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,136 shares of company stock worth $3,533,444. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CareDx by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNA stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 325,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,827. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 0.92. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $41.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

