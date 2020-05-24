Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) in a research report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCL. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 29,150,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,412,392. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. Carnival has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.