Cato (NYSE:CATO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cato (NYSE:CATO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cato had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

Cato stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cato has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Several research analysts have commented on CATO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cato from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

