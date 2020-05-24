CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,166.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $1,166.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.05 or 0.03694482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004046 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030871 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011168 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, IDEX, Coinsuper and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.