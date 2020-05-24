Centrality (CENNZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $120,217.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Centrality has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $61.62 million and $120,217.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.03714387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004014 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,921,184 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

