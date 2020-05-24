Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $509.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total value of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,179. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Chemed by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $477.16. 61,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.80. Chemed has a 12-month low of $324.31 and a 12-month high of $513.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

