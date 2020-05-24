ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.32). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 40,844 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,056,495.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,278,340.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 8,860 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $487,388.60. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 85,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,736.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,278 shares of company stock worth $9,637,028 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,536,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,678,000 after buying an additional 2,909,389 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,460,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,022,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,907,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 452,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 2.08. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $60.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.