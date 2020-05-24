Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LNG stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,088. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

