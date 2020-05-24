China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Distance Education had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $41.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. China Distance Education updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of China Distance Education stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. China Distance Education has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $221.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. China Distance Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

