Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Shares of LFSYY remained flat at $$19.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 71 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities to luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons in Hong Kong.

