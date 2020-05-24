Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th.

CI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.00. 818,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.94. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,831,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total transaction of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,746 shares of company stock worth $23,449,093. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 15.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,545 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 23.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 68.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 717,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,160,000 after purchasing an additional 292,444 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

