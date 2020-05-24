Citigroup Raises Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $150.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Docusign to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.31.

Get Docusign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $133.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72. Docusign has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $136.29.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,539,233.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 798,642 shares of company stock worth $67,997,755. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Docusign by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Docusign by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.