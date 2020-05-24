Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Buys $20,743.95 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Pablo G. Mercado purchased 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $20,743.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,986.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on FIX. Sidoti downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,613,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $11,110,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 263,715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 535.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 231,915 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 345,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 203,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

