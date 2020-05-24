Content Value Network (CVNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $118,965.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $118,965.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.02091208 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00094007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00181930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

