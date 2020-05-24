Credit Suisse Group Increases BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $38.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,189,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 684,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

