Credits Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $117,563.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Credits has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $117,563.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, WazirX, Mercatox and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028322 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox, LBank, Tidex, WazirX, Kucoin, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

