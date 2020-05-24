Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 356,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,240. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $27,812.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $78,868,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock valued at $79,018,241 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.