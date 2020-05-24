Dether 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Dether has traded down 57.8% against the US dollar. One Dether token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Dether has a market capitalization of $89,233.00 and $35.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.05 or 0.03694482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004046 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030871 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.