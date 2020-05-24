Deutsche Bank Trims Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price to $2.00

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRVG. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trivago from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.15 to $1.80 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trivago from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trivago from $3.30 to $1.80 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trivago presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.34.

NASDAQ TRVG remained flat at $$1.85 on Thursday. 301,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,736. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trivago has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $650.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. Trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 26.40%. Analysts forecast that Trivago will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trivago by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $1,679,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

