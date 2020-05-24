DeviantCoin (DEV) Trading Up 3,460.6% This Week

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded up 3,460.6% against the dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00034703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $83.29 million and $188,416.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeviantCoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 27,134,701 coins and its circulating supply is 26,697,912 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

