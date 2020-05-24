DigitalNote (XDN) Hits Market Cap of $2.65 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $2.65 million and $130,990.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00693682 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001707 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

