Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dixons Carphone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSITF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,760. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Dixons Carphone has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

