Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.31.

DOCU traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,601. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Docusign has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $136.29.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,539,233.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 798,642 shares of company stock valued at $67,997,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Docusign by 3,033.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

