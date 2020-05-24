Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $144.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Docusign from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.31.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72. Docusign has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 798,642 shares of company stock valued at $67,997,755. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

