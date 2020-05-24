Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.66. Dunkin Brands Group posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNKN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

NASDAQ:DNKN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 452,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,941,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after buying an additional 309,140 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 296,268 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

