Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.63.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,252,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $819,146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $78.67. 1,784,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

