Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Issues Earnings Results

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. Educational Development updated its Q1 2021

Shares of EDUC opened at $6.45 on Friday. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Educational Development’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

