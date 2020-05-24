Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.91.

Shares of EIDX remained flat at $$45.00 on Thursday. 30,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.97 and a quick ratio of 16.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,889,000 after buying an additional 604,308 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

