Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.09

Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 25th.
Shares of ELD stock opened at A$9.25 ($6.56) on Friday. Elders has a one year low of A$5.31 ($3.77) and a one year high of A$10.43 ($7.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of A$7.51.
Elders Company Profile
Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.