Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.09

Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 25th.

Shares of ELD stock opened at A$9.25 ($6.56) on Friday. Elders has a one year low of A$5.31 ($3.77) and a one year high of A$10.43 ($7.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of A$7.51.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Network, Feed and Processing, and Other segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services.

