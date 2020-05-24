electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.58.

NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.94. 905,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.05. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,445.53% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 176,470 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,628.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in electroCore by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in electroCore by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in electroCore by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

